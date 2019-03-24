|
|
Judith A. Whetzel
Salem - Judith A. Whetzel, 74, from Tucson, Arizona, passed away on March 14, 2019, at Grandma's Angel Hospice home after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
She was born on October 10, 1944, in Elkins, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Madalyn Peters. She was the second oldest of three siblings. On April 26, 1969, she married Harry S. Whetzel.
Judy graduated from Elkins High School in 1962. After high school, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she was hired by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a clerk. After marrying Harry, who was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, Judy lived a brief time at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Later, Harry was reassigned to Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska. During this time, Judy worked as a civilian at Elmendorf in their Accounting Division. Several years later, she was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration in their Accounting Division before finishing her career as a Special Agent in FAA Security Division.
Judy loved to serve people, both in her community, as well as through the various church and military groups. She also shared a never-ending love for her family, especially her three grandsons. In addition, Judy loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing in Alaska. Throughout her life she loved to travel. This was particularly true in her later years as she took her family on amazing vacations to Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Ruth Peters of Bridgewater, Virginia; sister-in-law, Diane Peters of Elkins, West Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, David and Stephanie Whetzel of Salem, Oregon; and grandchildren, Brennan, Bryce, and Brody Whetzel of Salem, Oregon. Judy died on the same day as her husband, Harry (March 14), exactly eight years later.
A "Celebration of Life" service is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Salem Alliance Church, 555 Gaines Street in Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that any donations be given to the Society of Military Widows, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Arizona.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019