Judith Davidson Todd


1947 - 2019
Judith Davidson Todd Obituary
Judith Davidson Todd

Salem - Judith Davidson Todd, born July 27, 1947 in Medford, Oregon - passed away from Lymphoma on July 27, 2019 in Bend, Oregon. Judi was the "chosen child" of Roy and Alice Davidson, adopted through the Boy's and Girl's Aid and lovingly raised in Portland, Oregon.

Judi was preceded by her parents and brother, Bill Davidson. At her request, there will be no services with burial at Belcrest in Salem Oregon.

Judi is best remembered in Keizer, Oregon as the founder and director of Keizer Happy Days, a private preschool registered with the Department of Education. Many years of friendships with wonderful staff, families and the affection for little learners was the joy of her purpose-driven service.

Judi's greatest life fulfillment was and remained her much loved and loving family that includes daughter, Shannon Crawford (and Ron) and son, Patrick Todd (and Sara) of Bend, Oregon. Judi was so proud to be their mother and closest of friends. Judi closely shared life with her four beautiful granddaughters, Siera and Jayda Crawford and Rylee and Reegan Todd. Judi's most treasured "Kinder-garden" were the moments she shared with her granddaughters from their first moments - to her last.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 4, 2019
