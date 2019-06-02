Services
Salem - Judy, died May 14 in Salem. She was born in Salem and lived there all of her life. Judy married Larry Stickley on October 9, 1961 in Vancouver, WA. She owned and operated Judy's Day Care for 30 years in Salem. Judy was a member of the Catholic Church. She loved her grandchildren and had won many ribbons at the Oregon State Fair for her canning and baking. Judy is survived by her husband: Larry Stickley of Salem; children: Kirk Stickley of Anchorage, AK, Kevin Stickley of Turner and Kelly Kapri of Salem; brother: Gary Angebauer of Central Point; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be at Anthony Hall in Sublimity from 1 - 5 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 2, 2019
