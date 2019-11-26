|
Julia Hilda Shrout
Salem - Julia Hilda Shrout, resident of Emerald Pointe Senior Living in Keizer, passed away November 19th at the age of 95. She was born to Lewis and Julia Honeycutt July 4, 1924, in Hickory, North Carolina. She graduated from high school in Albemarle, North Carolina, and worked as city editor of the Stanley News and Press in Albemarle. She left for Anderson College in Indiana in 1943.
In 1946, she met Bill Shrout, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Navy. They were married February 8, 1947, in Anderson, and shared 62 years together until his passing in 2009. During the '50s and '60s, Julia shifted her attention to raising a family and imparting her faith in their local church and community. She also worked at various positions in office settings and substitute teaching. She completed her bachelor's degree in English and teacher education at Warner Pacific College in 1968 while working for Multnomah County Mental Health.
In 1969, she was hired to teach developmental reading at Mt Hood Community College. She also provided departmental leadership and received various education awards until her retirement in 1988. Julia made serving others a priority. Examples include involvement with local schools, Sunday school teacher, church pianist and organist, and provided English language learning for refugees. In 2007, she received the Distinguished Alumni Legacy Award from Warner Pacific College. She lived at Emerald Pointe until her passing, where she cherished a community of beloved friends. Julia was known for her involvement in social events, bean-bag baseball, leading hymn sings, and encouraging others. Julia's family was at her bedside when she passed during the evening hours on November 19th. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Shrout; son-in-law, Steve Graham; and daughter-in-law, Toni Shrout. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Raul Villalva) Shrout Graham; sons Terry (Betty Jo) Shrout, and Rick Shrout; grandchildren Charley (Melissa) Graham, Laura Avina, Jonathan (Carissa) Shrout, Melissa Shrout, and Sarah (John) Peters; great-grandchildren Andy Avina, Benjamin Avina, and Zyra Shrout. Julia's celebration service will be held on December 7th at Oak Park Church of God in Salem at 2:00 PM. Internment was at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019