Julia Jesse Munson
Julia Jesse Munson

Salem - Julia Jesse Munson, 21, of Salem, Oregon died Sunday, July 12, 2020 as the result of a tragic car accident in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Julia was born on Friday, November 6, 1998 in Salem, to Mark Munson and Lisa Eck. She lived in Salem all her life and graduated from Sprague High School in 2017. Among her many accomplishments were roles in several musicals: The Sound of Music, Anything Goes, and Godspell. She was a member of the Sprague Honor Choir and Framework Jazz Ensemble.

She worked at Target in Keizer, Oregon, and she loved her job and her co-workers. She was also attending Chemeketa Community College and hoped to transfer to a four-year college within the year. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, and spending time with her family and friends. She dearly loved her two nieces, Lillian and Isabella, and her nephew, Jackson.

She went on a Missions Trip to Modesto, California during high school. She was also a member of the worship team at Morning Star Community church. She loved the Lord and is now resting in His arms forever.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Lisa Eck and Steve Eck of Aumsville; her father and step-mother, Mark Munson and Di Anna Munson of Salem; her sister and brother-in-law, Rachel Williams and Steven Williams of Independence; her nieces Lillian Lewis and Isabella Williams and her nephew Jackson Lewis; her grandmother, Carol Davidson of Salem; multiple aunts, uncles and cousins; and hundreds of dear friends.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Morning Star Community Church in Salem, Oregon. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
