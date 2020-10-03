Julia Marie Hittle
Keizer - Julia Marie Arndt was born in rural Monona County, Iowa on March 14, 1936 where she was raised on the family farm by her parents Herman and Arnot Arndt. She was the only daughter in the family of 5 children. She attended school in the small town of Onawa, Iowa. She enjoyed playing the saxophone in the high school band; and graduated in 1954. She met her husband Dean Hittle after graduating and they were married March 25, 1955. They moved to Oregon shortly thereafter. Julia began her career with the State of Oregon in 1955, working for various agencies. She retired after 35 years of service from the Department of Administrative Services. Julia enjoyed her family, watercolor painting, gardening, sewing and writing poetry. She received the Poetryfest Poet of the Year Award in both 2015 and 2016. Also, she enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren and extended grandchildren. She was an avid gardener growing beautiful roses, dahlias, fuchsias, geraniums and her favorite zinnias. In retirement she looked forward to spending winters in Arizona, and working part-time on the weekends as a food demonstrator, where she was able to visit with people young and old. Julia is a charter member of Keizer Christian Church, which she has attended since 1963. Walking was her passion, until health issues caused her to stop. She is survived by daughter Teresa (Rick) Emmons, son Richard (Rhonda) Hittle; grandchildren Wesley Emmons, Ashleigh (Ryan) Fordham, and Travis (Samantha) Hittle; great grandchildren Nicholas Armenakis IV and Isla Fordham; Mason Hittle and Maddison Allen; brother John Arndt of Castana, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. Julia was preceded in death by her husband Dean, her parents, and brothers Carl, Richard and Maurice. The family extends their heartfelt thank you to Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community and Willamette Valley Hospice for her care and support. A graveside memorial service will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park, Salem Oregon on October 10, 2020 at 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.