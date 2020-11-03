1/2
Julie Ann Sutton
Julie Ann Sutton

Lyons - Julie lost her year-long battle with a rare form of cancer early Sunday morning, leaving us far too soon. She was born on January 7, 1965 in San Diego, California. Upon graduating cum laude from San Diego State University in 1988 with a psychology major, she was selected as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Julie earned a Master's Degree from Claremont McKenna College while working towards a doctoral degree.

Growing up with a crush on Indiana Jones, she found the real-life version in her husband Mike Rickson. Her life truly began in 1996 when she fell in love with Mike and moved to Oregon. Together, they turned acres of brambles in Lyons, Oregon into a beautiful ranch with horses, goats, dogs, cats and lots of gardens and fruit trees. She loved nature and enjoyed horseback riding and mountain backpacking with Mike and her dogs.

Julie found her dream job working as Strategic Criminal Analyst for the Oregon Department of Justice, where she could apply her brilliant creative mind and skillful writing to produce analysis and reporting on drug trafficking law enforcement efforts. She was recognized among her peers for her insightful and thorough analysis and her keen editing skills.

Julie was humble and caring, always letting the light of others shine brighter than her own. Even as she was succumbing to cancer, she would softly greet visitors by first asking how they were doing. She fought cancer until the very end, intent on beating it. She was loving, creative and giving, and occasionally prone to burst into uncontrollable giggles. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, daughter and sister.

No services have been scheduled at this time. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
