Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Marshall Obituary
Julie Marshall

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Julie Marshall born September 8, 1931 in Arcadia, California who passed away peacefully surrounded by family to be with the Lord, Husband Will and Son Kerry who preceded her, of Heart Failure on October 14th. She was 88. She is survived by her children (Bonnie, Jeff and Alison), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The service will be held Saturday November 9th at the Capital Park Wesleyan Church, 410 19th St SE, Salem at 1:00.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.