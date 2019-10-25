|
|
Julie Marshall
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Julie Marshall born September 8, 1931 in Arcadia, California who passed away peacefully surrounded by family to be with the Lord, Husband Will and Son Kerry who preceded her, of Heart Failure on October 14th. She was 88. She is survived by her children (Bonnie, Jeff and Alison), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The service will be held Saturday November 9th at the Capital Park Wesleyan Church, 410 19th St SE, Salem at 1:00.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019