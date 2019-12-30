|
June Astrid Peterson Powers
Salem - June A Powers, a long-time resident of the Salem area and Capital Manor, died Friday the 27th of December, she was 92 years old.
June was born in 1927 as June Peterson in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Marcus and Velma Shaw-Peterson. She grew up in Rock Island, Illinois with her brother Victor and sister Janice. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1945, then attended Kendall College in Evanston, Ill and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa in 1950. She earned her Master of Arts degree in Christian Education from Garrett College in Evanston, Illinois in 1952.
June met Jack Powers at a YMCA camp in Estes Park, Colorado in1954. They married in Wauwatosa, WI, June 11, 1955.
June served as the director of Christian Education and Youth in her first job in Illinois. She eventually became a schoolteacher and taught Kindergarten and First grade for over 25 years. She taught at Englewood Elementary School in Salem before retiring in 1995. She received the Darrel Crossler Outstanding Educator Award in 1994. June loved children and was a kindergartener at heart, she was loved by her students.
June loved spending time with family and friends and the mountains, hiking, swimming, painting and most of all dancing. She was a joyous person who could light up a room.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Powers and Jill Nave of Tigard, OR; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Steven Aalbers of Gresham, OR; granddaughter Emily Herrin and husband Dylan Herrin of Denver, CO; granddaughters Kaylee Aalbers of Gresham, OR; Laurel Nave-Powers of Hammond, LA; Gwenyn Nave-Powers of Corvallis, OR; and her sister Janice White of Las Vegas, NV. She is preceded in death by her brother Victor Peterson.
A memorial service will be held on January 4th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Capital Manor in Salem, OR. All are welcome to attend. Over much of her professional life, June worked with children and youth and enjoyed contributing her talents and passions to the United Methodist Camping program. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salem First United Methodist Church for Suttle Lake United Methodist Camp. Private inurnment was at Willamette National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020