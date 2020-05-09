Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
June Ellen Johnson

Keizer - June Ellen Johnson, 91, left this earthly plane to be with her heavenly Father whom she loved so much on April 30, 2020.

June will be lovingly remembered as a kind, genuine, strong and spirited woman who always thought of others first. Her smile was big and bright and she readily shared it with everyone.

The love that June had for her family, friends and animals was the core of her life along with starting every day in prayer and reading from the bible which was never very far from her. Whether it was visiting with family or friends or talking on the phone, June was always reaching out to others helping in any way she could. She truly embodied the spirit of the Good Samaritan in all areas of her life. She just loved all of God's creatures.

June was the matriarch of a large and growing family. Brother Richard Mixer and his family along with brother William Mixer with his children. Sons Ron McKeon and Lance McKeon(deceased), Gary McKeon (Lynn) and Daughter Nancy Santana (Mario). Grandchildren: Jesse, Meghan, Clayton, Shea, June, Kyle, Emily, Mary, Suzy, Zach, Sean, Dylan, Dacota and Lexi. Great grandchildren: Amarie, Samuel, Owen, Kai, Vivian, Breshira, Nick, Maddox, Ashley, Alisha, Xander, Emma, Hudsen and Reese. June's two sisters Ann Stromquist and Sherry Parsons preceded her in passing. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Though our hearts are heavy, our spirits are celebrating. June has gone HOME! We miss her.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 9 to May 10, 2020
