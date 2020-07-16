1/1
Karen Lee Lovell
1951 - 2020
Karen Lee Lovell

Turner, OR - Karen passed away July 14th, 2020 at the age of 68 with family by her side. She was born November 2, 1951 in Yuba City, California to Violet and Robert Neill. She was one of eight children and later moved to Waterloo Oregon where she spent her childhood.

Waterloo is where she met Jerry the love of her life in the summer of 1968. They were married six short months later December 17, 1968. They had three children and enjoyed many life adventures. They spent many years involved with street rods and attending Cruise Ins all over the state. Karen was a skilled gardener and created an oasis of flowers, birds and fish in her yard. She has spent the past 15 years rescuing hundreds of cats and kittens find permanent homes.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Jeremy and brother John and Bob. She is survived by her daughter Bridgett, son Jamie, 4 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and siblings; Lynn, Sharon, Steve, Mark and Clara.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Gates on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Meow Village: PO Box 184 Aurora OR 97002

Remembrances: weddle-funeral.com




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
