Karen Marecek Padrick
Salem - October 14, 1980 - July 21, 2020
Karen was born in Salem, Oregon to Larry and Pam Marecek. She graduated from McKay High School in 1998. She was known for her wit. She married Kelly Padrick and started their family. She went on to start her banking career and was very proud of her accomplishments, becoming a Branch Manager at JP Morgan Chase, until early retirement due to her battle with MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Padrick in 2014. She is survived by her three beloved children, Mariah and Olivia Padrick, and Sean Kelson; her mother and step-father, Pam and Steve Foster. As well as her father, Larry Marecek; her sister, Kristie Marecek; step-sisters, Carolyn Cook, and Colleen Till; one niece, Shayne Marecek and two nephews, Robert and Stephen Till. A private family service will be held. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.vtgolden.com