1/1
Karen Marecek Padrick
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Marecek Padrick

Salem - October 14, 1980 - July 21, 2020

Karen was born in Salem, Oregon to Larry and Pam Marecek. She graduated from McKay High School in 1998. She was known for her wit. She married Kelly Padrick and started their family. She went on to start her banking career and was very proud of her accomplishments, becoming a Branch Manager at JP Morgan Chase, until early retirement due to her battle with MS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Padrick in 2014. She is survived by her three beloved children, Mariah and Olivia Padrick, and Sean Kelson; her mother and step-father, Pam and Steve Foster. As well as her father, Larry Marecek; her sister, Kristie Marecek; step-sisters, Carolyn Cook, and Colleen Till; one niece, Shayne Marecek and two nephews, Robert and Stephen Till. A private family service will be held. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.vtgolden.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved