Karen Vickerman



Mt. Angel - Karen Marie Vickerman of Mt. Angel, Oregon passed away at Salem hospital on October 22, 2020 from complications of Covid 19 virus. Karen had recently moved to Mt. Angel from Salem, Oregon. Karen was born Karen Marie Fox in San Francisco on May 19, 1945. As a small child Karen moved to the Willamette valley with her mother and became a life-long resident of Oregon. She lived in towns across the breadth of the state from Independence to Salem, to Pendleton, The Dalles, Maupin, Paisely, Lake View, Klamath Falls, Union, back to Salem and finally Mt. Angel where she was so happy to live close to her younger twin sisters. She knew what it was to experience all of Oregon. Her life and job experience reflected that diversity. In life she enjoyed Oregon's outdoors as a hunter, fisher, trapper, and camper. In work it ranged from mother, to waitress, to thrift store manager and even porcupine bounty hunter.



Karen loved to cook and was known for her many "comfort food" recipes that drew admiration at family events that were an important part of her life. Her greatest pride and joy however were here children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she relished the role of Grandma Karen and doted on them whenever possible.



She was preceded in death by two husbands and a life partner and one beloved son Leon Jones. She is survived by her father Dalton Fox, two brothers, two sisters, one daughter, one son, 9 grand children and 5 great grandchildren, all residents in Oregon. Her family knows she now rests with the angels. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









