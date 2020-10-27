1/1
Karen Vickerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Vickerman

Mt. Angel - Karen Marie Vickerman of Mt. Angel, Oregon passed away at Salem hospital on October 22, 2020 from complications of Covid 19 virus. Karen had recently moved to Mt. Angel from Salem, Oregon. Karen was born Karen Marie Fox in San Francisco on May 19, 1945. As a small child Karen moved to the Willamette valley with her mother and became a life-long resident of Oregon. She lived in towns across the breadth of the state from Independence to Salem, to Pendleton, The Dalles, Maupin, Paisely, Lake View, Klamath Falls, Union, back to Salem and finally Mt. Angel where she was so happy to live close to her younger twin sisters. She knew what it was to experience all of Oregon. Her life and job experience reflected that diversity. In life she enjoyed Oregon's outdoors as a hunter, fisher, trapper, and camper. In work it ranged from mother, to waitress, to thrift store manager and even porcupine bounty hunter.

Karen loved to cook and was known for her many "comfort food" recipes that drew admiration at family events that were an important part of her life. Her greatest pride and joy however were here children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she relished the role of Grandma Karen and doted on them whenever possible.

She was preceded in death by two husbands and a life partner and one beloved son Leon Jones. She is survived by her father Dalton Fox, two brothers, two sisters, one daughter, one son, 9 grand children and 5 great grandchildren, all residents in Oregon. Her family knows she now rests with the angels. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved