Karen W. Chinn



Salem - Surrounded by her loving family, Karen W. Chinn peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Canton, China, on September 1, 1926 and came to the United States in 1948 when she married George H. Chinn. She became a U.S. citizen in 1955.



Karen was a hard worker all of her life. She worked many years at Agripac, as well as working alongside her husband at their restaurants: China City, Salem Golf Club Restaurant, and Chinn's Restaurant until they retired in 1989.



Karen was a loving mother, grandma, and great grandma. She loved her family above all else! Taking care of everyone, spending time together, making sure all were fed and happy was very important to her. Her caring ways extended to her friends, customers, and even to strangers.



She also loved her flowers. She was an avid gardener with a very green thumb! Working in her garden and appreciating the beauty of nature brought her many hours of happiness.



Karen is preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Jose and Chui Lau, her Sister Lin, and her brother Steven. She is survived by her sisters Kathy(Jong) and May, her sister-in-law Jody, her four children, whom she loved dearly: Diana (Larry), Arnold (Ginny), Georgia (Andy), and Arthur. She has six grandchildren, who brought her such joy: Jenny (Eric), Kelly, Erica (Mike), Russell (Kelli), Ryan (Eriko), and Brandon. She was also blessed with nine great grandchildren, who made her laugh.



Her family was her life and she loved having everyone at her house, around her table; eating, laughing, and playing games.



A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.