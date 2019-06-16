|
Karl Edward O'Connor
Silverton - Karl Edward O'Connor, 46 of Silverton passed away from cardiac arrest on June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Karl was born February 7, 1973 in Mexico, Missouri. Parents are Carl and Victoria O'Connor. Karl graduated from Silverton Union High school class of 1992.
Karl is survived by his Wife of 25 years Jana , daughters, Olivia (Jacob), Emily (Shane), Jessie. Son James. Sister Denise (Jeff), Nephews Josh and Justin, Niece Sadie. Brother in law, Andy (Dana) nieces, Magnolia and Marigold. Aunts Cindie and Linda. Cousins Fawn, Sheila, Rich and Patti. Along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Missouri.
Karl's many hobbies were woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, and BBQ's, especially with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019
11:00am at Silverton First Christian Church in the Multipurpose Room. 402 N First St, Silverton Oregon 97381. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Karl O'Connor Memorial Fund, under Jana O'Connor's name at any MAPS Credit Union. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 16 to June 19, 2019