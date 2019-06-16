Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Silverton First Christian Church, Multipurpose Room
402 N First St.
Silverton, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Edward O'Connor


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karl Edward O'Connor Obituary
Karl Edward O'Connor

Silverton - Karl Edward O'Connor, 46 of Silverton passed away from cardiac arrest on June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Karl was born February 7, 1973 in Mexico, Missouri. Parents are Carl and Victoria O'Connor. Karl graduated from Silverton Union High school class of 1992.

Karl is survived by his Wife of 25 years Jana , daughters, Olivia (Jacob), Emily (Shane), Jessie. Son James. Sister Denise (Jeff), Nephews Josh and Justin, Niece Sadie. Brother in law, Andy (Dana) nieces, Magnolia and Marigold. Aunts Cindie and Linda. Cousins Fawn, Sheila, Rich and Patti. Along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Missouri.

Karl's many hobbies were woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, and BBQ's, especially with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019

11:00am at Silverton First Christian Church in the Multipurpose Room. 402 N First St, Silverton Oregon 97381. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Karl O'Connor Memorial Fund, under Jana O'Connor's name at any MAPS Credit Union. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 16 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now