|
|
Karl Koebel
Prineville - 1/6/1925-4/5/2019
Karl was born and raised in Denver, CO, one of four children of George and Ethel Koebel. His parents and siblings preceded him in death. Karl served in the Air Force during WWII and then joined the family when they moved to Woodburn, Oregon. On May 9, 1950 he married Carole Ann Blake. They eventually settled in Keizer and raised five children in the house Karl and his brother George built. After Carole's death, Karl married a widow, Clarice Slogowski, who also had five children.
Karl always considered himself a craftsman, and after working in various building trades started his own drywall company in the 60's. He remained active in the construction field after he moved to Prineville and worked well into his eighties. He prided himself on being the grand daddy of the trade in the valley, and loved to mentor and help others.
He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses over sixty years ago and served many years as an elder in the Keizer Congregation. He loved life and he loved people and looked forward to seeing his loved ones again in Paradise.
Karl is survived by his children; Cindy, Karen, Ken(Kim), Kathie and Ed(Beth) and step-children; Mike(Hope), Deborah, Mitchell and Diane(Hudson) and daughter-in-law, Tina. Both of his wives and step-son Mark, preceded him in death. He also leaves behind 30 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 12, 2019