Karl L. Schmerber, II
Keizer - Karl Louis Schmerber, born November 2, 1932 went to his eternal life on February 13, 2020 at the age of 87. After graduating from Mount Angel Boys Academy in 1951, he attended Oregon State University for three years majoring in agricultural sciences. One of his favorite memories was playing trombone in the OSU marching band. In 1954, he joined the Army and was stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas. He attended Army Intelligence School and Army language school and became a member of CIC. He was then stationed in Germany before he was honorably discharged in 1960. After discharge, Karl went to work on the family farm in Gervais. He also worked construction and demolitions jobs as foreman. He could do anything after reading or watching it once.
While stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas he met and married his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Woosley and together they raised four children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
Karl loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching the birds and deer that would take refuge in his backyard. He loved telling everyone how the deer would come up on the back porch and peek in the window at him. He spent hours gardening and puttering in his yard. He loved spending time with his family and bragged that he had the "best kids in the world." He enjoyed talking and telling stories with his friends and neighbors.
Karl was preceded in death by his son Tim; grandson, Christopher; his parents, Louie and Josephine; siblings, Ruthie, Rosalie, John and Mary. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Schmerber; children Karla (Steve) Hofmann, Beth (Jim) Ferry, Steve (Lana) Schmerber; 13 grandchildren, Matthew (Kerry), Brandon, Katy (Steve), Jeff, Daniel, Diana, Rachel, Dougie, Jackie, Amanda, Alex, Matt and Rikki (Ashley), 9 great grandchildren, Reed, Wren, Jackson, Shyann, Rylee, Gabe, Lily, James and Trinity; siblings, Lou, Barbie, David and Julie and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Gervais, Oregon on February 21st at 11 AM. Interment will be at St. Louis cemetery followed by a celebration of his life at the Sacred Heart Gymnasium.
He is finally in pain free peace. "Keep it between the ditches with the painted side up."
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020