Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salem - Karla Jean Smith, age 54, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8th, in her home in Aumsville, Oregon. She was born September 15, 1964, in Salem, Oregon to Kenneth and Ann Smith.

Karla was a graduate of North Marion High School. She later attended the Al Collins Graphic Design School in Tempe Arizona then completed projects for the Oregon Forestry Department. Karla belonged to the Obsolete Fleet Car Club with her life partner Wayne Andrews. Some of her hobbies were beading, drawing and jewelry making. She also enjoyed RV Camping with the Rollin Oldies Vintage Trailer club.

Karla was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Smith, Stepfather Gerald Quinn and step daughter Ashlee Andrews.

Karla is survived by her life partner Wayne Andrews, step daughter Destiny Sawchuck, her mother Ann Quinn, siblings Billy Smith, Nick Smith, Casey Leader, Shelly Aispuro, Vonnie Martinmaas, Randy Slaughter, Julie Slaughter, Bobby Slaughter, Joann Hamilton, granddaughter Jasmine Sawchuck and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

Her family paid this tribute to her, "Karla, was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she opened her heart to everyone. Her smile was contagious, and she lit up every room that she walked into. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. "

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on March 16, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at The Dye House Willamette Heritage Center 1313 Mill Street SE, Salem OR 97301. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 14, 2019
