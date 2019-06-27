|
Karlee June Nairns
Costa Rica - On the afternoon of June 17th 2019, Karlee June Nairns died peacefully at her home in Costa Rica surrounded by family, three days short of her 80th birthday. She was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Karlee was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Nairns Sr, her brothers Roland and Spencer Okerlund, and sister Muriel Nicholls. When Karlee was 11 years old, her mother Serine passed away, and Karlee was raised by Muriel and her husband Arlo Nicholls.
Karlee is survived by her children (Colleen Henkel (Dan Turner), Don (Chris Nairns), Greg, and Jerry Jr (Sun Nairns)), her grandchildren (Stephanie and Jeff Henkel, Hannah and Haylee Nairns, and Cassidy Nairns) and her great-grandchild (Aaron Henkel).
After her son Greg suffered a severe brain injury, Karlee devoted herself to his recovery. In 1986 with the help of countless volunteers, Karlee opened the RAH House - a home in Salem, Oregon that provides live-in care for brain-injured young adults. For this accomplishment, Karlee received Salem's Citizen of the Year award and was featured in Redbook Magazine.
Karlee's professional career included time as a high school teacher's aide, and she was co-owner with Jerry of Valley Answering Service and Radio Page. Their success in this business allowed them to retire relatively early in life, and they enjoyed several years of travel throughout the Southwest United States, yearly trips to visit Colleen's family in Costa Rica, and summers at their cabin in Lincoln, Montana.
Karlee was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Keizer, and enjoyed spending time with her quilting group in Sublimity, Oregon. Though her life was filled with many hardships, Karlee was well-known for her strength and tenacious resolve to always overcome. In lieu of flowers, Karlee's family recommend donations in her name to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (https://www.fredhutch.org/donate).
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 27, 2019