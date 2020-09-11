Katelyn Michelle Steinkamp, DVM



Tillamook - 2/24/1992-9/5/2020



Katelyn was born as the youngest child and only daughter of Mike and Janet Steinkamp. Katelyn grew up near Salem in St. Louis, Oregon working on the family farm, attending St. Louis Catholic Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic School. It was obvious from a young age Katelyn loved animals of all sizes, especially large animals. Katelyn attended Gervais High School and was active in student government, equestrian team, and especially the FFA. During this time her dream to become a large animal veterinarian became clear. This was a dream that would take Katelyn to school in Idaho, at University of Idaho and Indiana as a graduate of Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine in May 2018. Katelyn lived her dreams after graduation as a large animal Veterinarian serving animal agriculture in Breese, Illinois in 2018 and coming to reside in Tillamook, Oregon in February of 2019 working for Pioneer Veterinarian Hospital until her sudden and shocking death. Katelyn is remembered for caring for her patients and their owners any time of day or night with compassion, professionalism and integrity. Katelyn is survived by her parents Michael and Janet Steinkamp of St. Louis, OR, brother Jason Steinkamp of Blackfoot, ID brother Andy (Anne) Steinkamp of Salem, OR Nieces Natalee and Sage Steinkamp of Salem. OR and Grandmother Peggie Spada of St. Paul, OR as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Because of COVID-19 issues the family will be holding a private service and burial. Katelyn will be interred at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery near the family farm she grew up on. We ask that you hug your animals and share your favorite flavor of Tillamook ice cream with your family in Katelyn's memory. A larger celebration is anticipated after the COVID restrictions are lifted.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Gervais, OR or any organization that cares for creatures large and small. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel









