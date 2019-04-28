Katherine Gregor



Salem - January 26, 1921 - April 9, 2019



Katherine Marie Oates Gregor (Kay) passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home at Southern Hills, Salem, OR. She was 98 and had battled with the flu and pneumonia. She was born on January 26, 1921 in New York City, New York and married Thomas Paul Gregor on October 18, 1942. Thomas preceded her in death at age 50 on November 2, 1969.



Over her long life Kay was involved in her many creative activities in addition to teaching and raising a family of four children. She loved to sew, knit, paint and quilt. She was always thinking of a new project. Kay was also an active reader always curious and wanting to learn something new. She taught us all to never give up on our dreams. She loved people and spread her love willingly to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, friends and family. Kay had a beautiful smile and touched many who knew her as a friend.



Kay was a school teacher in Sparta, New Jersey, focusing on the 4th and 5th grades. She loved teaching and helping children to learn. She highly valued education and although she had to defer her own dreams of completing college to raise her family, she completed her bachelor's degree and also graduated with a master's in education from William Paterson University, New Jersey in 1970.



Kay is survived by her daughter Sandra Mills and Sandra's husband William; her son Roger Gregor and Roger's wife Jean; her son Brian Gregor and Brian's wife Gail McEwen; and Warren's widow Melinda Gregor. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Greg Mills, Jeff Mills, Kerin Quigley, Andrew Gregor, Doug Gregor, James Gregor, Joe Gregor, Alex Gregor and Katelyn Gregor. She has ten great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her son, Warren Thomas Gregor; her sister; Margaret Havlena; her brother, Clifford Oates; and her parents Marie and Clifford Oates.



A private burial at Willamette National Cemetery and celebration of her life will be held on June 28th. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.