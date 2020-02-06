|
|
Kathleen Ann Coleman
Salem - Kathleen Ann Coleman, 73, was born August 1, 1946 in Dallas, OR. She passed away January 29, 2020. She was raised in the Monmouth/Independence area and graduated from Central High School in 1964.She lived in Monmouth until 1994, and moved to Redmond, OR until 2007 when she moved back to Salem.
Kathy is survived by her son, Paul (Katee) Snair of Longview, WA and their daughters, Paige (Teran) and Khloe.
Also by son, Gary (Gayln) Snair of Redmond, OR and their children, Hillary (Cody), Halee, Tyler and Thomas. Three great-grandchildren Cooper, Paisley and Lionel. Kathy is also survived by her dear friends,Tim Allen and Linda Griesen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marge Mills; and her siblings Leroy, Ronald, Arlene, and Leslie.
At her request a private service will be held at Restlawn Memory Gardens.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020