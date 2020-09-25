Kathleen Davin Hanneman



Kathleen Davin Hanneman was born on July 15, 1948, to a big, boisterous family all raised in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; she was the oldest of seven siblings. Growing up, she loved family trips to Ocean City, NJ, with her parents and six siblings crammed in an old Ford Woody station wagon.



She met the love of her life, Craig, in Pittsburgh, and they enjoyed more than 46 years of marriage together. Some of their favorite moments were summers at the Outer Banks and Christmases in Central Oregon with their children Molly (Matt), Paul (Jessica), Annie (Andrew), and grandchildren, Mairin, Maeve, and Logan. She documented these events with picture books, mostly for her grandchildren. Kathleen reiterated many times over that her favorite job was being a mother. She saw herself as a "bleacher" mum who was happiest watching her children's sporting and music activities.



Driven by a love of learning, Kathleen earned educational degrees from CAL U. of PA, Penn State, and a doctorate from Oregon State University. In 1981, she was named the first female high school principal in the Salem-Keizer School District at McNary High School, a job that brought her a lot of joy. Kathleen worked as a principal and Director of Secondary Education in the District for most of her career. She also had the opportunity to supervise administrative practicum students at the University of Oregon and Willamette University.



Kathleen enjoyed good coffee, Simon and Garfunkel songs, and the Oregon Coast. She didn't care so much for left-hand turns, raw fish, or pesky adverbs. Kathleen felt fortunate to be blessed with many strong friendships. She had numerous hobbies; her favorite pursuits, however, were her women's workshops where she networked with others who loved books, editing, and humor as much as she did.



Kathleen passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2020. There will be no public ceremony at this time due to COVID-19.









