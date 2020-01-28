|
Kathleen Donohue
Sublimity - Kathleen Ruth Donohue passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25th with family by her side. Kathleen was born on October 2, 1944 to Carl and Bertha Schiewek in Minot, North Dakota. She and her twin brother, Kenneth Schiewek, were the youngest of 9 children. Kathy graduated from Stayton High School and then attended beauty school in Napa, CA. She married Thomas Edward Donohue on 12/26/1965. Together, they started a family and eventually moved to Lyons, Oregon in 1968, where they lived and raised their 3 children. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas. She is survived by her children, Melanie (Donohue) and Rich Gallagher, Troy and Theresa (Stavang) Donohue, and Todd and Jackie (Osborne) Donohue. Grandchildren, Mikeala Donohue, Troy Donohue, Sheree' Donohue, Logan Moore, and Ian Moore. Kathy worked for over 30 years at Norpac Foods, in Stayton Oregon until retirement. Upon her retirement, she and her husband Tom purchased a 5th wheel trailer and enjoyed being campground hosts and caretakers at Trout Creek Campground on South Santiam River. They enjoyed their time there, often visited by their children and grandchildren who would occasionally spend time camping with them. Kathy enjoyed many hobbies, which included crocheting, camping, scrap-booking and jig-saw puzzles. She was also a voracious card player who was known to cheat "a time or two" in good humor! Kathy was a member of Mill City Eagles Lodge and she hosted Christmas cookie exchange parties for her friends and family after her retirement which were enjoyed by all. Kathy lived the last several years as a resident of Marian Estates, where she was known as the Puzzle Lady. If she wasn't in her room, you could always find her in the recreation room working on another beautiful puzzle or crafting place mats for other residents. She was also known for her sense of humor and would banter back and forth with the workers and residents at Marian Estates, making everyone's day a little brighter. She was loved by so many and has left lasting fond memories to all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Services, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020