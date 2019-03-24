Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
1938 - 2019
Kathleen (Kathy) Luella Boldt

Salem - 11/11/1938-12/8/2018 Kathleen (Kathy) Luella Boldt passed away peacefully at her home in Salem, Oregon on December 8, 2018 at the age of 80.

Kathy was born in Squirrel Meadows, Wyoming on November 11, 1938 to Lynne and Beatrice Farrar. At the time, the family was living on a fox farm that had 5.5 feet of snow. A friend had to drive the doctor from Ashton, ID in his pickup truck, as it was almost impossible to get through the roads. They arrived at daylight and Kathy was born at 8:50am. A neighbor who lived 6 miles away stopped in to check on things and discovered that Kathy had been born the day before. He said that must be the baby everyone was talking about in Ashton, ID last night. People drove 25 miles by horse drawn sleigh to visit her.

Kathy married the love of her life, Gerald Eldon Boldt on March 6, 1955 in Tacoma, WA. They had 3 daughters that they raised in Salem, OR. Kathy was a devoted wife and mother and stayed home to raise her children. She always made sure that special events were celebrated, and that weekends were full of camping, fishing and water-skiing. After her children were raised, Kathy worked at Mervyn's Department store in Salem, OR for several years. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening and traveling.

Kathy is predeceased by her husband Gerald Eldon Boldt. Kathy is also predeceased by her sister, Frances Holman, and brother, Dean Farrar.

Kathy is survived by her 3 daughters, Terry Turrell and husband Jon of Sayulita, MX, Jeanna Deacon of Newberg, OR, and Cynthia Weil and husband Charles of Boerne, TX. She is also survived by brother John Farrar of Federal Way, WA, and sister Dorothy Jenkins of Salem, OR, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held December 10, 2018 at Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home in Salem, OR. The service was attended by close friends and family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019
