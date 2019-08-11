|
Kathleen Mary Holmes (Benedict)
Salem - Kathleen Mary Holmes (Benedict) was born on December 26, 1924. With her parents, Joseph and Teresa Benedict (Hottinger), and older sister, Lorene (Elia), she was raised in Verboort, Oregon.
Early in Kathleen's childhood, her mother sensed her daughter's creative nature and affinity for music. Hence, piano lessons for Kathleen became a priority.
Kathleen entered the Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon when she was 15 years old. She remained a member of the religious order for 31 years. During this time, she received a solid spiritual and educational formation. Her ministry was primarily teaching music which included piano lessons for youth and adults, choral arranging and conducting, and organ accompaniment for liturgical celebrations. Kathleen also studied gerontology and received a Master's Degree in this field from Columbia University.
Following Kathleen's decision to leave the Sisters of St. Mary in 1971, she moved to San Diego, CA and continued to teach piano. Eventually, she married Basil Holmes. With his encouragement, she worked as a probation officer for San Diego county. Also, thanks to Basil's insistence, the couple purchased a baby grand piano which Kathleen prized and played daily until the last few weeks of her life.
After Basil died, Kathleen moved to Mt. Shasta, CA where she pursued her interests in music, art and spirituality. Later, encouraged by family members to return to the Northwest, she lived in Gresham and Troutdale for awhile. In 2008, she moved to the Towers Retirement Center in Mt. Angel. She greatly enjoyed her eight years there. She volunteered as organist for Sunday Masses at the Towers, as well as for Providence Benedictine Nursing Center. Until her late 80s, she gave piano lessons to some residents of the Towers and members of Mt. Angel community.
In 2016, due to declining health, Kathleen moved to Providence Benedictine Orchard House assisted living - with her cherished piano. Her music, enjoyed by residents and staff, wafted through the halls each day. Kathleen often expressed her gratitude for her new home as "a very good place to live". She was especially grateful for the spiritual benefits, the peacefulness, and kindness of everyone.
Kathleen died peacefully on August 1st, 2019. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16th at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Providence Benedictine Nursing Center, 540 South Main St., Mt. Angel, OR 97362. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Providence Benedictine Orchard House, c/o Business Office. (Same address as above.)
