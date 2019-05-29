|
Kathleen Mary (Batliner) Trathen
Salem - April 7, 1946 - April 16, 2019
Kathleen (Kathy) Trathen 73, passed away April 16, 2019. Kathy was born in Salem to Walter and Mary Batliner, was a lifelong resident and a graduate of North Salem High School class of 1964. She worked at SAIF for many years and after leaving, crafting was her passion, gifting many of her projects to friends and family.
Kathy and husband Charles (Chuck) were married in 1976, and were married for 43 years, and together raised two daughters, Cammie and Shawna.
Surviving Kathy is husband Chuck, daughters Cammie (Timothy), Shawna (Mike) and grandchildren Chase, Brice (Asianna) and Caden. Also, many nieces and nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by parents Walter and Mary Batliner, brother James and niece Bethany Batliner.
Her family welcomes all to Celebration of life for Kathy June 1st, 2019 at the Mission Mill Dye House 2pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019