Services
Crown Memorial Centers
832 Ne Broadway
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 783-3393
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Mission Mill Dye House
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Trathen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary (Batliner) Trathen


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Mary (Batliner) Trathen Obituary
Kathleen Mary (Batliner) Trathen

Salem - April 7, 1946 - April 16, 2019

Kathleen (Kathy) Trathen 73, passed away April 16, 2019. Kathy was born in Salem to Walter and Mary Batliner, was a lifelong resident and a graduate of North Salem High School class of 1964. She worked at SAIF for many years and after leaving, crafting was her passion, gifting many of her projects to friends and family.

Kathy and husband Charles (Chuck) were married in 1976, and were married for 43 years, and together raised two daughters, Cammie and Shawna.

Surviving Kathy is husband Chuck, daughters Cammie (Timothy), Shawna (Mike) and grandchildren Chase, Brice (Asianna) and Caden. Also, many nieces and nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by parents Walter and Mary Batliner, brother James and niece Bethany Batliner.

Her family welcomes all to Celebration of life for Kathy June 1st, 2019 at the Mission Mill Dye House 2pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now