Kathryn (Kay) Anne Berger
Salem - Kathryn (Kay) Hill Arnot Berger was born in Independence, Or on January 6, 1924. She died on January 31, 2019 of age-related causes at the age of 95.
Kay was the first of three daughters born to Elmore and Anna Hill. Shirley followed in 1925 and Marilyn in 1929.
In 1928 the family moved to Salem where her father was Superintendent of Paulus Cannery. She attended Englewood and Lincoln Elementary Schools, Leslie Junior High School and Salem High Scholl, graduating in 1942. She spent two years at Oregon State College where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She joined the Army Nurses corps in 1944 and trained at the County Hospital (now OHSU) in Portland. In 1947 she received her RN degree.
In 1948 she married Ken Arnot. They had two sons, Michael and Jeffrey. They moved to California in 1952, where Ken was employed at Lockheed in the personnel Dept. They later divorced and she raised the boys as a single mother. She was employed in the Los Angeles School District as a school nurse.
While attending a Salem High School Class Reunion she found that Dave Berger was also living in Los Angeles. They were married in 1973. Dave was working for a Japanese firm and she spent one summer on the Island of Shikoko. They traveled in the United Sates while Dave was an officer in the American Welding Society. In 2001 they moved back to Salem, Dave died in 2002.
Kay was preceded in death by her husbands, Ken and Dave, her son Mike and her sister Shirley. She is survived by her son Jeff; Grandson, Sam; sister Marilyn and step daughters, Judy Westenhouse and Sally Beilstein and special friend Patricia DeLeon and Bobby and Stacy Evanoff.
Private family services will be held at City View Cemetery. Donations may be made to a . Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 6, 2019