Kathryn Haener Burnside



July 24, 1942 - July 3, 2020



After a decades-long, valiant battle with both cancer and Rheumatoid Arthritis, Kathy Burnside peacefully passed away surrounded by her immediate family on July 3rd. Kathy was interred at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel, OR on July 15th with a private family funeral service and viewing occurring the day prior at her home parish of Sacred Heart in Newport, OR.



Kathryn Madelene Haener was born on July 24, 1942 to Madelene (Persyn) and Delbert Haener in Portland. Along with her parents, Aunt Marie Persyn helped raise Kathy, 3 brothers and 2 sisters on the family farm near Donald, OR.



Kathy attended St. Luke's Grade School, Mt. Angel Girls Academy, and graduated in 1965 from University of Portland with a Liberal Arts degree. She married Christian Burnside on November 26, 1966 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Woodburn. Their three children followed in quick succession, and they built their family home on acreage outside of Sherwood, near the Tualatin River. Kathy was both a homemaker and a teacher. Her teaching career began at schools in Glendale and Independence, and she retired as a full-time Substitute Teacher at Sherwood High School.



After retirement, Kathy continued her love of crafting, making wooden, hand-painted Christmas scenes, traveling the Western States, and delighting in her grandchildren. She and Chris purchased their dream home on a bluff in Waldport, Oregon and spent many hours enjoying their beautiful ocean view. Her later years were spent volunteering as a Reader, Eucharistic Minister, and Committee Chair for the annual Church Auction at Sacred Heart in Newport.



Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chris, and her three children: Mary (David) Anderson, Christina (Jano) Burnside and John (Kari) Burnside. She will be greatly missed by her 7 grandchildren and great grandson. She also leaves behind her 5 siblings (Marie Louise, Delbert, Richard, Mike, and Madelene), in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the Covid pandemic, Kathy and Chris spent her last days strictly quarantined. We are thankful for the many months she spent well-cared for at Fieldstone Cornell Landing Assisted Living in Portland, OR.



To honor Kathy and her tremendous dedication to fight against breast cancer, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









