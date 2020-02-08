|
Katie Patton
Katie Patton (Dorothy Katharin Durst)
January 14, 1928 - February 2, 2020
Katie Patton died on February 2, 2020 at the age of 92. She died from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born on January 14, 1928 in Cumberland, Maryland to Lawrence and Edith Durst. She graduated from Salisbury Borough High School in Salisbury, Pennsylvania in May 1945. She worked as a Staffing Specialist for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon.
Katie was a proud member of M.E.N.S.A., the High IQ Society. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to go dancing, traveling, antiquing, cooking and reading. She had a wonderful sense of humor. While living in El Paso she owned and operated "Katie's Kollectibles" and enjoyed interacting with her customers.
Katie was married to Barney Bowman of Boynton, Pennsylvania. She then married Pete Bruno of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania with whom she had 2 daughters, Laura and Bridgette. For a period of time they lived in Madrid, Spain. She then married John Pipkin of Norfolk, Virginia and for a period of time they lived in Germany. In 1999, Katie married John (Dan) Patton of El Paso, Texas where they lived until his passing in 2004 when she moved to Salem, Oregon to be close to her daughters and son-in-law.
Katie is survived by her daughters, Laura and Bridgette Bruno, son-in-law, Tom Strauch, grandchildren Matthew and Kelsey Strauch and PT Bruno and great grandchildren, Liam and Colin Strauch.
Memorial gifts/donations can be made to Fisher's Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation in New York City. Website: www.alzinfo.org
