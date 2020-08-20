Kay Buhler



Kay Buhler, 71, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.



Kay was born on July 18, 1949 to Kenneth and Phyllis (Moon) Harris in Salem, Oregon. After graduating from Salem Academy in 1967, she studied for more than 13 months to become a cosmetologist, and worked in that trade for several years to help get her husband through college.



In 1965, she met Alan Buhler, a classmate at Salem Academy, and married him in September, 1970. That marriage gave them two daughters, Glynis (Becker), Rapid City, SD and Gretchen (Gammeter), Sioux Falls, SD, who then gave her four delightful grandchildren.



When her husband was drafted into military service in 1972, and continued to serve for the next 22 years, she became the keeper of house and home. Her strong character and skills allowed her to raise Glynis and Gretchen throughout those military years. With her husband nearing his retirement, and being tired of moving every couple of years (or less), she settled the family in



Rapid City, South Dakota in 1990 while Alan finished his military obligations. Kay enjoyed her children and grandchildren immensely. She was phenomenal at remembering their activities, their schedules, and attended as many recitals, school programs, plays, concerts, fundraisers, and special days as possible. Her other joy was serving in the church.



Over the thirty years she attended First United Methodist Church, she participated in numerous adult Bible studies, greeted and ushered, volunteered with Vacation Bible School, Mom's Morning Out and many other ministries. She especially loved working with ministry to children.



She was generous to all with her time, talent, commitment, and prayers and will be greatly missed.



Kay is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Alan, daughters Glynis (Ryan) Becker and Gretchen (Dr. Bryce) Gammeter, sister Ronna Winters, Kila, MT, brother Gary Harris, Lakeland, FL, and grandchildren Danae, Jackson, Elise, and Amelia.



Suggested gifts in Kay's honor would be a donation to support the children's ministry or a gift to the memorial fund, both at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.









