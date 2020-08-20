1/1
Kay Buhler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Buhler

Kay Buhler, 71, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Kay was born on July 18, 1949 to Kenneth and Phyllis (Moon) Harris in Salem, Oregon. After graduating from Salem Academy in 1967, she studied for more than 13 months to become a cosmetologist, and worked in that trade for several years to help get her husband through college.

In 1965, she met Alan Buhler, a classmate at Salem Academy, and married him in September, 1970. That marriage gave them two daughters, Glynis (Becker), Rapid City, SD and Gretchen (Gammeter), Sioux Falls, SD, who then gave her four delightful grandchildren.

When her husband was drafted into military service in 1972, and continued to serve for the next 22 years, she became the keeper of house and home. Her strong character and skills allowed her to raise Glynis and Gretchen throughout those military years. With her husband nearing his retirement, and being tired of moving every couple of years (or less), she settled the family in

Rapid City, South Dakota in 1990 while Alan finished his military obligations. Kay enjoyed her children and grandchildren immensely. She was phenomenal at remembering their activities, their schedules, and attended as many recitals, school programs, plays, concerts, fundraisers, and special days as possible. Her other joy was serving in the church.

Over the thirty years she attended First United Methodist Church, she participated in numerous adult Bible studies, greeted and ushered, volunteered with Vacation Bible School, Mom's Morning Out and many other ministries. She especially loved working with ministry to children.

She was generous to all with her time, talent, commitment, and prayers and will be greatly missed.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Alan, daughters Glynis (Ryan) Becker and Gretchen (Dr. Bryce) Gammeter, sister Ronna Winters, Kila, MT, brother Gary Harris, Lakeland, FL, and grandchildren Danae, Jackson, Elise, and Amelia.

Suggested gifts in Kay's honor would be a donation to support the children's ministry or a gift to the memorial fund, both at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved