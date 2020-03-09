Services
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
287 SW Washington St
Dallas, OR 97338
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Neyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay E. Neyman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay E. Neyman Obituary
Kay E. Neyman

Falls City - Mar 24, 1947~Dec 13, 2019

Kay was a beautiful, strong, spirited, and classy woman. She was the best mother~ sweet, loving and fun. Kay was a rock to her family. She had a great sense of humor, and made people smile and laugh wherever she went. Kay had a magnetic personality. She had a love of gardening and won "prettiest garden" in Falls City in 2002. She was passionate in her beliefs and was very loyal to family and friends. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Kay was treasured by many and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her daughter, IVY, 41, of Salem, and her dog "Dottie", 6, of Olympia, WA and her grand dog "Rex", 9 of Salem.

Private arrangements were handled by the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -