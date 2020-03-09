|
Kay E. Neyman
Falls City - Mar 24, 1947~Dec 13, 2019
Kay was a beautiful, strong, spirited, and classy woman. She was the best mother~ sweet, loving and fun. Kay was a rock to her family. She had a great sense of humor, and made people smile and laugh wherever she went. Kay had a magnetic personality. She had a love of gardening and won "prettiest garden" in Falls City in 2002. She was passionate in her beliefs and was very loyal to family and friends. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Kay was treasured by many and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, IVY, 41, of Salem, and her dog "Dottie", 6, of Olympia, WA and her grand dog "Rex", 9 of Salem.
Private arrangements were handled by the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020