Kay L. Kelley
Stayton - Kay, 82, died March 24 in Stayton. He was born Huntsville, AR, moving to Central Point in 1951 from California, to Bandon in 1961 and settling in Stayton in 1964. Kay served in the Army Reserves. He married Lucile Abbott on July 6, 1956 in Medford. Kay taught and coached at Stayton High School from 1964 until retiring in 1994 with a few years off that he took to build houses as a building contractor. He enjoyed his grandsons, watching sports, hunting, fishing, crabbing and upkeep on the house. Kay is survived by his wife: Lucile of Stayton; sons: Craig (Paige) Kelley of Gaithersburg, MD and Scott Kelley of Salem; sister: Sue (Gary) Kaufman of Macleay; grandsons: Joel, Luke and Noah Kelley. A memorial service will be held at Stayton Christian Church, where he was a member, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Contributions may be made in his memory to Stayton Christian Church. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 14, 2019