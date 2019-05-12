Keith Barrett Rislove



Salem - Keith Barrett Rislove, a local artist and a resident of Salem since 1978, passed away peacefully in his home on April 27, 2019. He is most likely somewhere, right now, telling a joke and laughing before he gets to the punchline. Keith was always the life of the party, and it seemed the party was wherever he was at the time.



Keith was born September 17, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI. When he was a boy, Keith moved across the country with his family to Milwaukie, OR. He graduated from Milwaukie Union High School. In 1949 and embarked on a short-lived professional baseball career a few months later.



In 1949 and 1950, Keith played for the Boise Pilots in the Pioneer League and the Reno Silver Sox in the Far West League, but his love of baseball extended through the rest of his life.



The Air Force came calling, and Keith spent four years there (that's where Keith's art career began). He was an event coordinator, and he created posters and advertising there and the Oregon Air National Guard, leaving with the rank of Airman First Class. It was in the military for local Air Force events.



Keith attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland, majoring in Art, and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, majoring in Advertising.



After college, Keith worked in advertising and graphic design for a number of organizations in Portland and Salem, retiring in 1990. He coached local Little League baseball teams and loved skiing with his daughter, Leslie.



At the age of 60 Keith started a new career as a wildlife artist. His oil paintings depicting wildlife of the Pacific Northwest have been displayed in galleries up and down the west coast.



Keith is survived by his lovely wife of 40 years, Jeri, his daughter, Leslie RIslove Briese, his brother, Peter Rislove, his sister, Bradley Poole, his grandsons, Kiel and Trevor Peterson, and a great grandson, Murphy Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johan and Thelma Rislove.



Keith and Jeri are members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Salem. His funeral service was held there on April 30, attended by many friends and family. He will be buried in the Willamette National Cemetery. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.