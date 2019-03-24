Keith Jordan Allen



Salem - Keith Allen died peacefully at the Sweet Bye and Bye Assisted Living Facility on Tuesday March 19, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1925 in Albany, Oregon to Roland and Viola Allen. Keith graduated from OSU with a degree in Civil Engineering and made that his career in Soil Conservation. He married Ardys Struckmeier in 1950, and they had two sons; Jerry and Gail. Ardys passed away in 1985, but he found love again when he married his 2nd wife Ruth in 1987.



Keith served our country by enlisting in the US Army Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Mr. Allen was considered "Mr. Fix-it" by his friends and family. He loved to repair anything machinery or appliance in nature. He attended the 1st Christian Church in Salem for many years. He loved taking vacations in his 5th Wheel and also enjoyed volunteering at his church and for Meals on Wheels.



He is preceded in death by his 2nd wife Ruth. He is survived by both his sons Jerry and Gail, and two grandchildren Zach Allen of Salem and Christina Tate in Portland.



A memorial is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:30am at the 1st Christian Church on Marion Street here in Salem. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home.