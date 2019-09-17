|
Kelcey Lee Cochrane
Jefferson - Kelcey Lee Cochrane born July 19, 1964 in West Covina, CA. She passed into our Loving Father's arms on August 4, 2019 at the age of 55 in her home in Jefferson, OR. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. She loved all animals and rescued many. She is survived by her Husband Greg Cochrane, Children Ryan Dombroski and Nicole Dombroski, three Grandchildren Lyla Craig, Camden Craig, Skylar Dombroski. Sister Darcey Huelsman, Brother Brett McDonald and Parents Jill and Larry McDonald, Grandma Mary Peters, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at Marion Friends Church, 5997 Stayton Rd SE, Turner, OR on September 28, 2019 at 11am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 17, 2019