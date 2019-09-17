Resources
More Obituaries for Kelcey Cochrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelcey Lee Cochrane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelcey Lee Cochrane Obituary
Kelcey Lee Cochrane

Jefferson - Kelcey Lee Cochrane born July 19, 1964 in West Covina, CA. She passed into our Loving Father's arms on August 4, 2019 at the age of 55 in her home in Jefferson, OR. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. She loved all animals and rescued many. She is survived by her Husband Greg Cochrane, Children Ryan Dombroski and Nicole Dombroski, three Grandchildren Lyla Craig, Camden Craig, Skylar Dombroski. Sister Darcey Huelsman, Brother Brett McDonald and Parents Jill and Larry McDonald, Grandma Mary Peters, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at Marion Friends Church, 5997 Stayton Rd SE, Turner, OR on September 28, 2019 at 11am.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelcey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.