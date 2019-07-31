|
Kelley M. Goodwin
- - Kelley went to her Heavenly home with Jesus on July 2nd. She was born in Richland, WA to her parents Robert G. Bagne and Leslie Innes. She battled many medical difficulties growing up - congenital heart disease, leukemia, psoriatic arthritis and finally leiomyosarcoma which claimed her life. Her father predeceased her in 1989. Her step-dad Lonnie Wiege raised her since age 5.
Kelley first met her future husband William Goodwin at Four Corners Elementary in Salem, OR. They were classmates eventually becoming sweethearts senior year at North Salem High. They both attended OSU and were married June 15,1998. She graduated with honors from UNLV and worked for the IRS and Oregon DOR. For 16 years, Kelley and Will were a happy and adventurous childless couple until bit by the baby bug! Through egg donor and surrogacy they became happy parents with 5 beautiful daughters, now 4yr-old twins and 2yr-old triplets.
Kelley left a huge hole in all our hearts but she is secure in the arms of her Savior forever. She leaves behind many happy memories with her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Salem, Aug. 3rd 2pm followed by inurnment at Restlawn. Donations to Camp Ukandu in her name are appreciated.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019