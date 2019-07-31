Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelley Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelley M. Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelley M. Goodwin Obituary
Kelley M. Goodwin

- - Kelley went to her Heavenly home with Jesus on July 2nd. She was born in Richland, WA to her parents Robert G. Bagne and Leslie Innes. She battled many medical difficulties growing up - congenital heart disease, leukemia, psoriatic arthritis and finally leiomyosarcoma which claimed her life. Her father predeceased her in 1989. Her step-dad Lonnie Wiege raised her since age 5.

Kelley first met her future husband William Goodwin at Four Corners Elementary in Salem, OR. They were classmates eventually becoming sweethearts senior year at North Salem High. They both attended OSU and were married June 15,1998. She graduated with honors from UNLV and worked for the IRS and Oregon DOR. For 16 years, Kelley and Will were a happy and adventurous childless couple until bit by the baby bug! Through egg donor and surrogacy they became happy parents with 5 beautiful daughters, now 4yr-old twins and 2yr-old triplets.

Kelley left a huge hole in all our hearts but she is secure in the arms of her Savior forever. She leaves behind many happy memories with her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Salem, Aug. 3rd 2pm followed by inurnment at Restlawn. Donations to Camp Ukandu in her name are appreciated.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.