Kelly L. Thomas



Salem - Kelly Lee Thomas, 41, passed away May 24th, 2019 suddenly of an aneurysm with his wife by his side in Salem, OR. Kelly was born on February 1 2nd, 1978 in Bend, OR. His parents are Stephanie McGolrick and Ronald Spencer. He was a loving father, husband, and son.



Married to his main squeeze Lacey Thomas. Married on August 15, 2009, she loved him unconditionally until the end, Gone to soon.



Survived by his loving wife Lacey Thomas, 6 children, Kiersten 21, Kameron 18, Payton 7, Kolby 5, and Hayden and Harper 2 year old twins. He taught them hand bones (tickling), how to select a quality trowel, and pride of commitment. Kelly had 4 brothers and sisters Ronnie Thomas, Johnnie McGolrick, Ashley Burell, and Amy Puckett.



Kelly took fashion ques from no one. His signature everyday look was all his own, a plain white T-shirt designed by the fashion house of Fruit of the Loom, his black label elastic waist shorts, $250.00 pair of Jordan's, and a mortar encrusted baseball cap. Comedian at heart, even though you didn't know you were the butt of his jokes, not much of a sweet tooth, however he did have a lifelong love affair with Vienna sausages and prime rib.



Self employed mason by trade (Thomas Construction, Central Oregon Hardscapes, and Bedrock Masonry, LLC). He loved to go fishing and spend summers on his boat, and spending time with his wife and children. Kelly will be greatly missed!



Services will be held on June 30th, 2019 at noon at Willamette Mission State Park 10991 Wheatland Rd Ne Gervais, Or 97026. Potluck to follow services, family request attendees to please bring a dish.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary