Kelly Warren Mitchell



Salem - Kelly Mitchell was born April 25, 1964 to Leo and Margaret Mitchell in Folsom, California. He spent most of his life in Oregon and California graduating from Sprague High School in 1982. He was a superb student and went on to study Marine Biology at Oregon State University and the University of Washington in Seattle. Because of health issues he was never able to go to sea on a research vessel and so poured his Love of the sea into awesome Marine paintings. He was the strongest person, enduring multiple health problems over thirty years including diabetes, two kidney transplants, open heart surgery, chronic pain and eventually blindness and circulation issues. In the end, it was Lymphoma that took his life.



At his request, he will be buried at sea in September of 2019 with close friends and family present. Also, at Kelly's request, a crab feed will follow (information will follow).



He is survived by his mother, Margaret; his older brother, Bill and his family; his sister, Michelle Falls and her son Charley; adopted brother, Matt LaRont and his family and best friends, Doug and Jenny Thomas and family.



Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019