Ken Price
- - Kenwood Cook Price was born in Eugene, Oregon on April 23, 1947 to Peter and Bonner Price, the oldest of two children. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1965. Ken later joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He married Susan Peterson in 1970. Ken and Susan were together 36 years and had two children, Jessica and Ryan.
Ken was a true "people person." He was outgoing, friendly and treated everyone who he met as a friend. Ken and Susan were in the Grocery Outlet business for 10 years.
Ken was well known in Oregon Youth Sports as an umpire; officiating softball, volleyball and basketball.
In 2008 he married Anita McHale of Salem. He and Anita were active members of St Paul's Episcopal Church in Salem. They enjoyed retirement and traveled often.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Peter and Bonner Price, and wife Anita McHale Price.
He is survived by brother Keith Price(Denise) of Gresham; children Jessica Mehr of Portland, Ryan Price(Stephanie) of Dover, Delaware; Grandchildren Elizabeth Mehr, Rachel Mehr, Rylie Price and Preston Price.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019