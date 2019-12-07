|
Kendon Lance Alvarado
Salem - Born 11/28/2019 6:32am- 11/28/2019 8:30am
Kendon was born to Jesse and Madeline Alvarado on Thanksgiving morning. Two hours after entering this world, Kendon passed away in his mother's arms covered in love from his mommy, daddy, and family members. After years of trying, he was the answer to his family's prayers and they waited for his birth with joyful expectation. From the moment Kendon was born his family was amazed by his strength and beauty. Despite being born so early he was the image of pure perfection and was able to grip his mommy and responded to each loving touch. Kendon had the the acclaimed Alvarado facial features and mini nose. He had the most beautiful brown hair and eyebrows.
He was welcomed to Heaven by grandfathers Lance Butler and Francisco Alvarado, and Great Grandfathers Ken Kanewske and Donald Greene. He is survived by his loving parents, brothers Anthony Butler-Torrez, Dominic and Derek Alvarado, Grandparents Darrell and Donna Salter, Susie Kirsten and Steve Jennings, Josie Hernandez, Great Grandmother Toni Kanewske, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial will be held for Kendon's immediate family at Virgil T Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 15, 2019