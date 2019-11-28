|
Kenneth (Ken) Burt Bushnell
Salem - Kenneth (Ken) Burt Bushnell of Salem passed away November 13, 2019. He was born in Salem, Oregon on March 21, 1945. He Graduated from North Salem High School.
In his younger years he would be found cruising the streets of Salem as he was a muscle car enthusiast, so long as it was a Ford. He enjoyed jet boat racing on the Willamette River and was known for his slalom water skiing ability.
Ken was known for his fabrication skills. He learned this skill while working with his dad and brother at Bushnell & Co. which fabricated and built amusement rides, specifically the Scrambler, the Tilt-a-Whirl and the Paraglider, both still in operation today at fairs. Over his adult life, Ken worked with various companies throughout the Salem area to include RJ Taggart Rock Crushing, was an independent Long Haul Truck Driver, started his own business, KBK Trailers, with Bob Klock building custom trailers. Prior to retiring his longest and latest career was with JB Instant Lawn.
On August 5, 1977, Ken Married Marianna (Wade) Babcock, they were married 41 years when Marianna preceded Ken in death earlier this year. Ken and Marianna met at Rollertime skating rink where Ken worked and spent much of his time to include participating in many years of "speed skating and roller hockey." They enjoyed their 41 years together traveling and visiting local and California Wineries. In their seasoned years, he and mom would travel with their timeshare and spent many seasons enjoying the Pacific Ocean in Seaside, Depoe Bay and sometimes Lincoln City. Their most recent and memorable trip was an Alaskan Cruise and spending weeks in Seaside each year.
Ken had a passion for cars, trains, building things and had the gift of gab! He enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to Golf. One of his greatest joys was watching and supporting his grandchildren's sporting events.
Although Ken was a big man, he was truly a teddy bear and enjoyed spreading cheer. He had a kind heart and was always willing to recognize and give small tokens of appreciation to people. Not a man of many verbal thank you's but knew he appreciated someone through the gifts he gave.
Ken never had biological children of his own but when he married Marianna he embraced her four children as if they were his own. He is survived by his children Nancy & Mike; Debbie & Jeff; Steve & Lori; Gina & James; his grandchildren Zach &Sarah; Andrew & Victoria; Krishelle & Diego; Kyle & Krissy; Andrea & Andrew; Samantha, Miranda; his great grandchildren Beckett, Michael, Garret; Steven; Quinn and Marley and two new great grandchildren due in January and May.
Kenny will join in heaven - His wife Marianna, who preceded his death in January 2019; His parents, Crystal and Earl (Johnny) Bushnell; his brother Richard (Dick) Bushnell; granddaughter Stefanie Reinhart, grandson Steven Babcock Jr; great granddaughter Ashlee Reinhart; mother-in-law Mildred Wade; father-in-law Wilson Wade.
Ken leaves behind a legacy of friendships and will be missed by many. May he rest in peace, joining our Mom, and no longer in pain.
A Memorial will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Virgil T Golden Funeral Service located at 605 Commercial St, SE Salem, OR 97301. The family invites you to come and share your memories and stories with them.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15, 2019