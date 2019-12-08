|
|
Kenneth Edwin McBride
December 26, 1968 - November 14, 2019
Through the years:
Ken was born in Long Beach, California.
When he was four years old, he moved to Silverton, Oregon with his mother, sister and brother.
Education:
Ken's education began in kindergarten at Eugene Field Elementary School in Silverton.
As a second grader, because he was a champion chess player, his teacher encouraged him to teach chess to other students.
Graduated from North Salem High School:
He was a member of the National Honor Society and received letters in basketball, baseball and football. In 1987, he was given Youth of the Year award at the White House.
Earned a Bachelor's degree from University of Oregon
He became a Mensa member. After graduation, he taught English as a second language in South Korea for two years. Finally, after traveling to several countries, he came home to Oregon.
Marriage:
Ken and Debra Perlichek's wedding ceremony was in Silverton. Later they moved to Kent, Washington where they lived for fourteen years. When a daughter arrived, Ken said his greatest success and happiness was being a dad. Sophia, his brilliant and beautiful daughter, is now twelve years old.
Making a Difference:
Ken's personal example of kindness, humility and perseverance made a difference.
A Celebration of Life is being planned by Ken's family and friends in Oregon.
Date, time and place will follow.
