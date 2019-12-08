Resources
Kenneth Edwin McBride

December 26, 1968 - November 14, 2019

Through the years:

Ken was born in Long Beach, California.

When he was four years old, he moved to Silverton, Oregon with his mother, sister and brother.

Education:

Ken's education began in kindergarten at Eugene Field Elementary School in Silverton.

As a second grader, because he was a champion chess player, his teacher encouraged him to teach chess to other students.

Graduated from North Salem High School:

He was a member of the National Honor Society and received letters in basketball, baseball and football. In 1987, he was given Youth of the Year award at the White House.

Earned a Bachelor's degree from University of Oregon

He became a Mensa member. After graduation, he taught English as a second language in South Korea for two years. Finally, after traveling to several countries, he came home to Oregon.

Marriage:

Ken and Debra Perlichek's wedding ceremony was in Silverton. Later they moved to Kent, Washington where they lived for fourteen years. When a daughter arrived, Ken said his greatest success and happiness was being a dad. Sophia, his brilliant and beautiful daughter, is now twelve years old.

Making a Difference:

Ken's personal example of kindness, humility and perseverance made a difference.

A Celebration of Life is being planned by Ken's family and friends in Oregon.

Date, time and place will follow.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
