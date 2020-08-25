Kenneth Ellis



Keizer - Kenneth Charles Ellis joined the Heavenly Choir unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. He wanted to make it to his 91st birthday, but it was not to be.



He was born on August 25, 1929, to Ott and Claire Ellis of Klamath Falls, graduated from Malin High School in 1948, served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and used his GI Bill for college at SOCE in Ashland and CWU in Ellensburg, WA. He also completed a fifth year at the University of Utah. He earned a BA in Music Education and taught choral music in Wapato, WA, Salt Lake City Schools, Del Oro High School in Loomis, CA, and Sprague High School, Salem. After teaching, he worked at Tektronix and drove a school bus and charter bus.



Ken and Mary Ann met in 1954 at the new swimming pool in Klamath Falls, married in 1956, and worked many summers at that same pool. Their first son, Brett, was born in 1960 and daughter, Laurie, in 1962 in Salt Lake City. When a choir position opened in Loomis, the family moved to California. Todd was born in 1966 and Marci in 1968.



Ken loved sports. The Ellis children often said that the TV went automatically to Wide World of Sports. He played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. He coached Senior League in the Judson LL program. He and Mary Ann skied every winter from 1956 — 1994, teaching the children to navigate the slopes as well. They were active in Salem Tennis and swim Club. They also loved singing in the Willamette Master chorus.



Ken and Mary Ann divorced in 1995, but remarried in 2007, and found a house in Keizer near Todd and family. He enjoyed tending blueberry bushes, raspberry plants, and flowers and continued singing in Our Savior's choir. They enjoyed many winters at Monte Vista Village Resort in Mesa, Arizona, where he sang in the chorus and church choir and bowled in the league. They lived in a motorhome that also had been used for trips to Florida, Thunder Bay, Ontario, and shorter excursions on the West Coast.



Ken is survived by wife, Mary Ann; children, Brett (Shannon), Laurie, Todd (Valerie), and Marci; grandchildren, Andrew (Alex), Amanda, Haley, Garrett, Cameron (Trinity), Preston, Cade, Maleya, Matt, Lauren, and Makenna; and great-grandchildren Ana, Nevaeh, and Isaiah. His sister, Linda, is deceased. Her children and grandchildren survive him.



A memorial service will be held outdoors Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Road, SE, Salem. Masking and distancing will be observed. Persons attending can remain in their cars or bring lawn chairs









