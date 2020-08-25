1/1
Kenneth Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ellis

Keizer - Kenneth Charles Ellis joined the Heavenly Choir unexpectedly on August 19, 2020. He wanted to make it to his 91st birthday, but it was not to be.

He was born on August 25, 1929, to Ott and Claire Ellis of Klamath Falls, graduated from Malin High School in 1948, served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and used his GI Bill for college at SOCE in Ashland and CWU in Ellensburg, WA. He also completed a fifth year at the University of Utah. He earned a BA in Music Education and taught choral music in Wapato, WA, Salt Lake City Schools, Del Oro High School in Loomis, CA, and Sprague High School, Salem. After teaching, he worked at Tektronix and drove a school bus and charter bus.

Ken and Mary Ann met in 1954 at the new swimming pool in Klamath Falls, married in 1956, and worked many summers at that same pool. Their first son, Brett, was born in 1960 and daughter, Laurie, in 1962 in Salt Lake City. When a choir position opened in Loomis, the family moved to California. Todd was born in 1966 and Marci in 1968.

Ken loved sports. The Ellis children often said that the TV went automatically to Wide World of Sports. He played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. He coached Senior League in the Judson LL program. He and Mary Ann skied every winter from 1956 — 1994, teaching the children to navigate the slopes as well. They were active in Salem Tennis and swim Club. They also loved singing in the Willamette Master chorus.

Ken and Mary Ann divorced in 1995, but remarried in 2007, and found a house in Keizer near Todd and family. He enjoyed tending blueberry bushes, raspberry plants, and flowers and continued singing in Our Savior's choir. They enjoyed many winters at Monte Vista Village Resort in Mesa, Arizona, where he sang in the chorus and church choir and bowled in the league. They lived in a motorhome that also had been used for trips to Florida, Thunder Bay, Ontario, and shorter excursions on the West Coast.

Ken is survived by wife, Mary Ann; children, Brett (Shannon), Laurie, Todd (Valerie), and Marci; grandchildren, Andrew (Alex), Amanda, Haley, Garrett, Cameron (Trinity), Preston, Cade, Maleya, Matt, Lauren, and Makenna; and great-grandchildren Ana, Nevaeh, and Isaiah. His sister, Linda, is deceased. Her children and grandchildren survive him.

A memorial service will be held outdoors Friday, August 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1770 Baxter Road, SE, Salem. Masking and distancing will be observed. Persons attending can remain in their cars or bring lawn chairs




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keizer Funeral Chapel
4365 River Road North
Keizer, OR 97303
(503) 393-7037
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keizer Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Keizer Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved