|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Husby
Keizer - My loving husband Ken Husby went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. Ken passed away at the age of 76 from complications of Lewy body Dementia.
He was born to Erling Anderson and Birget Myrhe Husby in Astoria, Oregon on November 26, 1943. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1962 where he played football, basketball and his greatest love baseball, where he was a pitcher. He went on to Oregon State University graduating in 1967 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Go BEAVS! He also participated in ROTC.
Ken served his country with the 101st Airborne as a First Lieutenant in Vietnam from 1968-1969.
He spent the majority of his working career as a road and bridge designer with Oregon Department of Transportation as a professional engineer. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Monica, sons Kristian (Nadia), Keith (Libby), step-sons Sean (Alexis) and Ryan (Irene), 6 grandchildren, and his brother Harold (Sue).
Ken always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made a Veterans organization of your choice. Services will be held on Sunday, February 23 at 1:30 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, Or.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020