Kenneth J. Amend
Salem - Kenneth J. Amend passed away peacefully at home on December 1st.
Ken was born to Bill and Dorothy Amend December 29th, 1940 in Colfax, WA. He was a well-respected Registered Piano Technician in the Willamette Valley for 43 years. He loved being able to help people "make beautiful music".
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Sara, sons Ryan (Aimee) and Will (Nicole), his six grandchildren Koren, Chance, Zane, Greyson, Penny, and Gavin, and his sister Kay Lange (Don).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Morningside UMC, 3674 12th Street SE, Salem, Dec. 22nd at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Morningside UMC, Marion-Polk Food Share, Willamette Valley Humane Society, or The Oregon Symphony Association in Salem in his honor. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019