Kenneth L. Box
Salem - Ken was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to George and Maude Box, eldest of 3 children. He grew up in Minnesota, moved to Florence, OR for his senior year of High School where he graduated, then served in the Navy during World War II. Upon discharge, he attended Pacific University where he obtained his teaching degree; later he obtained his Master's Degree.
He met his wife of 62 years, Betty, while teaching at Yamhill high school. They settled in the Beaverton area where he taught high school and later served as an administrator in the Beaverton School District. He started the vocational program and ran the adult education program.
He had a lifelong interest in woodworking, building furniture, woodcarving, and even building our first sailboat which sparked our family's long association with Willamette Sailing Club where he was active in many ways including Commodore and starting the youth sailing program. As a carver he spent many, many hours creating a legacy of art pieces now spread among many homes of family and friends, including numerous cherished Santas, each unique. He loved the outdoors enjoying family camping and then RVing in retirement as a member of the Collins RV Club. He enjoyed puttering in the yard and always had a prolific garden. He was an active member of Cedar Hills Community Church and later First Presbyterian in McMinnville.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty and brother Donald.
He is survived by sister Marge Williams of Walla Walla, WA; children Kathy Fish (Ken) of Camas, WA, Jim (Laura) of Naperville, IL, Tom (Jana) of Salem, OR; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Private family graveside service was held October 24, with memorial service to follow later. Contact family members for details.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to Willamette Valley Hospice, 1015 3rd St. NW, Salem, OR 97304. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019