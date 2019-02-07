Services
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Providence Benedictine Nursing Ctr.
Mt. Angel, OR
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salem - Kenneth L. Harmon 1955 to 2019. Ken left us to join his father and his brother in heaven on January 27th. Despite Ken's handicaps he was able to go to school and become a proficient welder. Later on he got a certificate in Chef School and then in entertainment as a professional clown. Ken will forever be remembered as a person who was always happy, never sad, never angry, never mad. Service will be held Feb. 7th, 3:30 PM at Providence Benedictine Nursing Ctr. in Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2019
