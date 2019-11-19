|
|
Kent Lee Bunde
Sublimity - Kent, 76, passed away at his residence with family at his side on November 17. Kent was born on July 28, 1943 in Sisseton, SD to Verna (Chilson) Bunde and adopted by David Bunde. When Kent was young, the family moved to the family farm in Peever, SD. He enjoyed his childhood years in the company of many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He spent most fall days hunting ducks and pheasants when not performing daily chores around the farm. They later moved to Stayton where Kent attended Stayton High School. Kent met Donetta Blades and they were married on September 12, 1964 at St. Boniface Church. They moved to Pierre, SD, where David and Bridgette were born. After a few years, they returned to Oregon where Kevin was born. Kent worked most of his life for the phone company, mainly in management positions, while living in South Dakota, Oregon, and Washington. He retired from the phone company, sold their home in Washington, and purchased a large 5th wheel trailer. Kent and Donetta traveled the western United States as Kent worked as a mainline fiber optic inspector subcontractor for nearly 10 years. They enjoyed travelling to most states west of the Mississippi. Kent had many hobbies that included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, cooking, mechanics, and music. He had many fond memories spending time with dear friends, family, and grandchildren. Kent is preceded in death by his parents Verna and David Bunde, and his wife Donetta (Blades). He is survived by his three children: David (Donna) Bunde of Stayton, Bridgette (Michael) Sterling of Hawi, HI, and Kevin (Amy) Bunde of Wenatchee WA; and his 5 grandchildren: Nicole (Justin) May, Melissa, Jake, Kyle, and Monica Bunde. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sublimity. Following the burial a gathering of family and friends will be at the Santiam Golf Club from 12 - 3 pm. The family asks donations be made to Regis St. Mary Catholic School or Serenity Hospice in lieu of sending flowers. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019