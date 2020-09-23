Kermit Gordon
Salem - Kermit Bruce Gordon was born on August 30, 1962 in Santa Monica, California to James Bruce and Alice Camille (Goble) Gordon. For the last 56 years Kermit was a resident of Salem, except for a few years when the family lived in Albany. He attended North Salem High School and made many long lasting friendships; graduating with the class of 1980. After high school, he attended Oregon State University and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Political Science in 1985. Kermit was fortunate enough to meet Robin Lee, they married on April 4, 2010 in Reno, Nevada. Together, he and Robin enjoyed fishing. It was not uncommon for Kermit to get a little competitive with Robin on how many fish he could catch and release. These were some of the best times spent enjoying the outdoors together.
Kermit was well known in the Macleay area for owning the iconic Macleay Country Store for 23 years where he sold his famous penny candy. Anyone who came to the store would be greeted by Kermit's welcoming presence. He loved running the store and seeing his local customers. After operating the store, Kermit worked at Frito Lay for 9 years and most recently was hired by the State of Oregon with the unemployment division.
Kermit was known for his wonderful sense of humor, but besides being gregarious he had a giving spirit. Kermit was a volunteer firefighter with Macleay Fire Station #4 and was a certified EMT. He was passionate about helping others in distress.
Besides work and volunteering, Kermit loved collecting antiques, watching Oregon State Football and was a HUGE Jimmy Buffet fan. But most of all he loved being with his family and friends.
On September 13, 2020, Kermit passed away at age 58 in Salem, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father, James Bruce Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Robin Lee; mother, Alice Camille Gordon; son, Bryce Gordon; step children, Matt Ferron, Mark Ferron, Alex Lee, Sydney Lee; siblings, Erika Moore and Robert Gordon; grandchildren, Jackson Lee and Everett Lee.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in honor of Kermit at Columbia Bank. You can either contact Columbia Bank directly or send an email to leerobinl@outlook.com for deposit information. Due to COVID 19 restrictions friends are invited to the Online webcasting of the memorial service which will be available on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3pm on his obituary page at weddle-funeral.com
